loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ SLK Semi-Auto

Compare this car
£15,650
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: Semi-Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 17200 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Attention assist, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), Speed limiter, Trip computer, 2 Electric windows, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Door sill plates with `Mercedes-Benz` lettering, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Green tinted glass, LED daytime running lights, Active head restraints, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Multi function steering wheel, Sports pedals, Sports seats, ABS with Brake Assist, Active pedestrian safety system, Adaptive brake system, Brake pad warning light, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic parking brake, ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system, Roll over protection, Seatbelt pretensioners, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle and first aid kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314524
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    17200 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
Email Dealer >>

Mercedes-Benz of Tamworth
Tamworth, B783PQ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed