MERCEDES-BENZ SLK Semi-Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: Semi-Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 20038 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: White
Attention assist, Bluetooth system, Cruise control, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), Speed limiter, Trip computer, 2 Electric windows, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Door sill plates with `Mercedes-Benz` lettering, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Green tinted glass, LED daytime running lights, 3 spoke sports leather steering wheel, Active head restraints, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Front centre armrest, Lockable glovebox, Multi function steering wheel, Sports pedals, Sports seats, ABS with Brake Assist, Active bonnet, Brake pad warning light, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic parking brake, ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system, Roll over protection, Seatbelt pretensioners, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Warning triangle and first aid kit
Mercedes-Benz of Stockport
Stockport, SK42QH, Cheshire
United Kingdom
