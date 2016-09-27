Mercedes-Benz > SLK

Variant name:SLK200 BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT ED125 ,Derivative:R172 ,Variant: SLK200 BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT ED125
Attention assist,COMAND HDD Navigation with media interface, radio/CD/DVD/MP3, 7" screen, linguatronic voice control, 10GB music register, memory card slot,Outside temperature gauge,Remote boot release,Service indicator (ASSYST),Speed limiter,Trip computer,Auxiliary input socket,DAB Digital radio,USB interface,2 Electric windows,AMG bodystyling,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour bumpers,Chrome exhaust tailpipes,Door sill plates with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Electro hydraulic vario roof,Green tinted glass,LED daytime running lights,3 spoke sports leather steering wheel,AMG floormats,Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor,Front head restraints,Leather gear knob,Multi function steering wheel,Red top-stitching on steering wheel, door armrest and gearshift,Sports pedals,Sports seats,Steering wheel gearshift paddles,ABS with Brake Assist,Brake callipers with Mercedes-Benz lettering + perforated brake discs,Brake pad warning light,Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic parking brake,ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR),Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system,Roll over protection,Seatbelt pretensioners,Tyre pressure warning,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,18" 5 spoke AMG alloy wheels,Space saver spare wheel
