Mercedes-Benz > SLK

car description

Variant name:SLK55 AMG ,Derivative:R171 ,Variant: SLK55 AMG Hughes Selection is part of the privately owned Hughes Group that represents Mercedes-Benz, Smart, Mazda, Skoda, Seat, Chrysler Jeep, Peugeot and commercial vehicles both retail and fleet. We take in over 1000 part exchanges per year, and carefully select the best ones to retail., Upgrades - Parktronic (PTS), Airscarf - Neck Level Heating, Fire Extinguisher, 18in AMG Alloy Wheels 5 Twin-spoke Multi-piece, Harman/Kardon LOGIC 7 Surround Sound System, Premium Sound System, CD Changer in Glove Compartment - 6 Disc, Roll Over Bars Covered in Designo/Nappa Leather, Heated Seats, 6 months warranty, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Upholstery Leather, Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Alloy Wheels (18in), Tinted Glass, Comand dvd APS With Navigation, AMG Performance Pack, Electric door mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Leather seats. 2 seats, Metallic Obsidian, This Awesome car with extremely low mileage and a Huge Spec has been taken in part exchange by ourselves and will therefore come with a 6 Month Warranty backed by The Hughes Group, a well known and very well respected Multi Franchise Motor Group. A fantastic example of this Awesome car with fantastic performance and sounds beautiful.