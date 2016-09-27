Variant name:Diesel Roadster AMG Sport ,Derivative:AMG Sport ,Variant: 250d AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 250d AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto
AMG instrument cluster, Attention assist, Bluetooth system, Chequered flag design instrument cluster, Cruise control, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), Speed limiter, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot, USB interface, 2 Electric windows, AMG bodystyling, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Dark headlamp surround, Door sill plates with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Green tinted glass, LED daytime running lights, 3 spoke sports leather steering wheel, Active head restraints, AMG floormats, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Front centre armrest, Leather gear knob, Lockable glovebox, Multi function steering wheel, Red top-stitching on steering wheel, door armrest and gearshift, Sports pedals, Sports seats, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, ABS with Brake Assist, Active bonnet, Brake callipers with Mercedes-Benz lettering + perforated brake discs, Brake pad warning light, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic parking brake, ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system, Roll over protection, Seatbelt pretensioners, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Diesel particulate filter, 18" AMG 5 spoke alloy wheels, Tyre sealant kit
Portsmouth Motor Park,Portsmouth,Airport Service Road
PO3 5FH
United Kingdom