Mercedes-Benz SLK

Cavansite blue metallic, ONE PRIVATE OWNER FROM NEW, ONLY 6,000 MILES, Full Mercedes Benz main dealer service history, 6 stamps in the service book, Just been serviced, Only ever been serviced at the supplying dealer - Mercedes Benz Orpington, 2 keys, Full black leather, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Air scarf, Parktronic front and rear with parking guidance, Distronic, Traffic sign recognition, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Ambient lighting, Walnut wood interior trim, Fully automatic power closing hood with infrared closing feature, Bluetooth, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

  • Ad ID
    410591
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    6000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
£14,490

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

