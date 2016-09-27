loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 200K 2dr Tip Auto

Accessories

Brake wear warning light, Cruise control + speed limiter, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), Trip computer, 2 Electric windows, Aerial on rear wing, Body colour bumpers, Door sill plates with 'SLK' lettering, Elec heated + adjust door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Front fog lights, Headlamp assist, High level third brake light, Tinted glass, Twin chromed exhaust pipes, Wind deflector, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Front head restraints, Manual height/reach adjust steering wheel, Multi function steering wheel, Sports seats, ABS with Brake Assist, Driver and passenger airbags, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, ESP with ASR, Roll over protection, Seatbelt pre-tensioners, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Space saver spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410574
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Registration no.
    FV07PKJ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    40136 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2007
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
£8,000

Portsmouth Motor Park,Portsmouth,Airport Service Road
PO3 5FH
United Kingdom

