Mercedes-Benz > SLK

Variant name:SLK250 BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT ED125 ,Derivative:R172 ,Variant: 1.8 SLK250 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport Edition 125 7G-Tronic Plus 2dr
White, 18'' ALLOYS, REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, SPEED LIMITER, SPEED LIMIT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, RED SEATBELTS, PADDLESHIFT, COMAND SAT NAV, DAB RADIO, MEDIA INTERFACE, BLUETOOTH, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AIRSCARF, Black Full leather interior, COMAND Online System, Hard Disk Drive Navigation System, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Air Conditioning - Automatic, Linguatronic Voice Control, Tinted Glass - Green, Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System, Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony, 18'' AMG Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 - Spoke Design with (Front 225/40 Tyres and Rear 245/35 Tyres) and Locking Wheel Bolts, Electric Windows (2), Radio, Single CD MP3 Compatibility, 7in Colour Display, SD Memory Card Slot, USB, Aux - in Socket, Upholstery Leather with Contrast Top Stitching, Alarm System. 2 seats, £12,490 p/x welcome
19-21 Upper Brook Street,Manchester,
M13 9XH
United Kingdom