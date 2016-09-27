loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Mercedes-Benz SLK

Map

car description

Variant name:Roadster ,Variant: 200K 2dr Tip Auto Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 200K 2dr Tip Auto

Accessories

Cruise control + speed limiter, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket, 2 Electric windows, Aerial on rear wing, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Door sill plates with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Fog lights with chrome surround, Green tinted glass, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Front head restraints, Sports seats, ABS with Brake Assist, Brake pad warning light, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Roll over protection, Seatbelt pretensioners, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Avus silver interior trim, Space saver spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403874
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    RJ60NAE
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    27500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2011
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£10,950

699 Newmarket Road,Cambridge,
CB5 8SQ
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!