Variant name:SLK200 KOMPRESSOR ,Derivative:R171 ,Variant: 1.8 200 Kompressor 2-Dr Convertible

Red, Specialists in Automotive Finance, Audio/Communication/ Instruments, Computer, External Temperature Display, Speakers (Nine), Trip Computer, Comfort/Interior & Exterior, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel (Rake/Reach), Air-Conditioning, Alloy Wheels (16in), Central Door Locking (Remote), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Mirrors External (Electric/Heated), Seating Capacity (Two Seats), Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Tinted Glass, Upholstery Cloth, Security, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Air Bags (Front), Immobiliser, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners (Front), Spare Wheel (Space Saver), Third Brake Light. 2 seats, £7,760 Non VAT Qualifying

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402015
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    LS57XPU
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    56500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2007
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
£7,760

4 Matford Way,Exeter,Matford
EX2 8FN
United Kingdom

