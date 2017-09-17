car description

Exclusive Quilted Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Airscarf, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Sat Nav prep, AMG Sports Package, AMG Styling Package, Sports Suspension, 7 speed Auto, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, DAB Tuner, USB Audio Interface, Auto Lighting, LED Running Lights, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, 18'' Alloys, Full main dealer service history We are delighted to offer for sale this stunning Mercedes Benz SLK 250 CDi AMG Sport BlueEfficiency Roadster 7 speed Auto finished in a truly fabulous colour combination of Iridium Silver with Exclusive two tone quilted leather upholstery. One of only a handful of SLKs available in the UK with Exclusive quilted leather upholstery the photographs of this vehicle really dont capture the beauty of the interior, viewing is without a doubt highly recommended! This particular SLK really is a stunning example having been a MB demo plus one private owner from new alongside full MB service history, serviced at 9k, 16k and 20k. Fabulous specification fitted with many additional factory options, including: Exclusive two tone quilted and perforated bespoke Crystal Grey and black leather upholstery with detailed stitching, Panoramic vario glass roof, AirScarf neck level heating, multi stage heated seats, Becker Map Pilot Satellite Navigation preparation, Audio 20 stereo system with integrated 6 cd changer, DAB digital radio, USB storage and Bluetooth audio. AMG Styling Package, AMG Sports Package, Sports Suspension, 18 inch AMG alloy wheels, LED running lights, Bluetooth telephone, 3 spoke Sports multi function leather steering wheel with paddle shift controls, 7G-Tronic Plus 7 speed Automatic gearbox with Economy, Sport, tiptronic and paddle shift options. Auto lights, cruise control, 2x keys, full book pack. A fabulous example finished in a unique and truly stunning colour combination,