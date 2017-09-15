car description

Exclusive Quilted Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Parktronic Parking Guidance, Sat Nav prep, Sports Seats, Heated Seats, Power Folding Mirrors, Exterior Mirror Package, AMG Sports Package, AMG Styling Package, Sports Suspension, 7 speed Auto, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, DAB Tuner, 6 cd Changer, USB Audio Interface, Auto Lighting, LED Running Lights, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, 18'' Alloys, Service history We are delighted to offer for sale this fabulous specification Mercedes Benz SLK 250 CDi AMG Sport BlueEfficiency Roadster 7 speed Automatic finished in a truly fabulous colour combination of Calcite White with Exclusive two tone quilted leather upholstery. One of only a handful of SLKs available in the UK with Exclusive leather the photographs really don''t capture the beauty of the interior, viewing is without a doubt highly recommended! This particular SLK really is a stunning example and benefits from having a fabulous specification fitted with many additional factory options, including: Exclusive two tone quilted and perforated bespoke black and white leather upholstery with detailed red stitching, Panoramic vario glass roof, power folding mirrors, front and rear Parktronic parking guidance, multi stage heated seats, auto dimming rear view mirror, Becker Map Pilot Satellite Navigation preparation, Audio 20 stereo system with integrated 6 cd changer, DAB digital radio, USB storage and Bluetooth audio. Mirror Package, AMG Styling Package, AMG Sports Package, Sports Suspension, 18 inch AMG alloy wheels, LED running lights, Bluetooth telephone, 3 spoke Sports multi function leather steering wheel with paddle shift controls, Eco start stop function, 7G-Tronic Plus 7 speed Automatic gearbox with Economy, Sport, tiptronic and paddle shift options. Auto lights, cruise control, tyre pressure loss warning system, Pedestrian Protection, 2x keys, full book pack. A fabulous example,