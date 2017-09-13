Mercedes-Benz > SLK

car description

Black, 1 owner, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Electric Windows, Alarm, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Body, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Metallic Paintwork, Electric retractable hard top, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Finance Available, Part Exchange Available, Supplied with Warranty. 2 seats, AZ Autos present for sale a 2010 Mercedes SLK 300 Auto in metallic Black. With barely any miles travelled, it's no wonder this SLK is in such a good condition with the bodywork free from unsightly marks and the cream interior contrasting beautifully with the outside. The vehicle comes generously spec'd with Bluetooth, parking sensors, xenon lights and cruise to name just a few and the roof has been fully tested to ensure smooth operation. One may assume that whilst only travelling such a small amount of miles the vehicles maintenance might have suffered but within those 21k miles 6 services were completed 3 with Mercedes-Benz at 3k, 5k and 8k with independents carrying on at 13k, 19k and 21k miles. You can also reserve this car for 48 hours with a £150 refundable deposit. Good Credit, Poor Credit, No Credit? We work with lenders to get you the best rates. Click to our website and apply for finance with a decision within 60 seconds. Only RAC Approved Dealers offer RAC Bu