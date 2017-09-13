loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SLK

£8,990
car description

Palladium Silver, Full Alpaca light silver grey leather, Face-lift model, Driver & passenger Heated seats, Air scarf, Bluetooth, Climate control, 17 inch Alloy wheels, Wind deflector, Fully Automatic Power Hood, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel, 3 owners from new, Only 47,000 miles, Full Service History - 5 stamps in service book, Just been serviced, 2 keys, HPI Clear, Excellent Finance Facilities available, Comprehensive 3yr warranty available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324260
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2996
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

