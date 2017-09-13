Mercedes-Benz > SLK

Palladium Silver, Full Alpaca light silver grey leather, Face-lift model, Driver & passenger Heated seats, Air scarf, Bluetooth, Climate control, 17 inch Alloy wheels, Wind deflector, Fully Automatic Power Hood, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel, 3 owners from new, Only 47,000 miles, Full Service History - 5 stamps in service book, Just been serviced, 2 keys, HPI Clear, Excellent Finance Facilities available, Comprehensive 3yr warranty available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT.
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom
