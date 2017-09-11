loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SLK

£9,997
Variant name:SLK 200K 2dr Tip Auto ,Variant: SLK 200K 2dr Tip Auto ABS,Air Conditioning,Alloy Wheels,Automatic Gearbox,Automatic Headlights,Bluetooth Prepared,CD Multichanger,Climate Control,Cruise Control,Electric Mirrors,Electric Windows,Engine Immobiliser,Front Assist,Heated Seats,iPod Connection,Isofix Seats,Leather Upholstery,MP3 Connectivity,Multiple Airbags,Onboard Computer,Power Steering,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control

Accessories

Cruise control + speed limiter, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket, 2 Electric windows, Aerial on rear wing, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Door sill plates with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Fog lights with chrome surround, Green tinted glass, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Front head restraints, Sports seats, ABS with Brake Assist, Brake pad warning light, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Roll over protection, Seatbelt pretensioners, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Avus silver interior trim, Space saver spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317959
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    LN10ZHJ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    56775 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2010
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
6 Benfield Road,Newcastle upon Tyne,
NE6 5XA,
United Kingdom

