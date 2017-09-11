loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SLK

£15,000
car description

Variant name:SLK200 BLUEEFFICIENCY EDITION 125 ,Derivative:R172 ,Variant: 1.8 SLK200 BlueEfficiency Edition 125 CARS

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Automatic Air Conditioning,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,17In Alloy Wheels,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Tinted Glass,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Seats Sports,Front Armrest,Front Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front Head Restraints,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Eight Speakers,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,LED Daytime Running Lights Exterior Lighting,Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Steel Spare Wheel,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317953
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    FV61OPT
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    39996 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2011
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
Pitch Place,Guildford,Worplesdon
GU3 3LD,
United Kingdom

Evo
