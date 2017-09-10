Mercedes-Benz > SLK

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Power Hood, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Steering, Stability Control, ABS, Multiple Airbags, CD Player, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, 16'' Alloys, Service history Really nice example with 2 keys great spec and full service history
Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Power Hood, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Steering, Stability Control, ABS, Multiple Airbags, CD Player, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, 16'' Alloys, Service history
57 Brunswick Street West
Hove, East Sussex
United Kingdom
The best AMG Mercs are ever so slightly bonkers. For the first SLK55 the...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...