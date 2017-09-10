loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SLK

£2,795
car description

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Power Hood, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Steering, Stability Control, ABS, Multiple Airbags, CD Player, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, 16'' Alloys, Service history Really nice example with 2 keys great spec and full service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317786
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    110000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3200
57 Brunswick Street West
Hove, East Sussex
United Kingdom

