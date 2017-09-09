loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SLK

£18,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Electric retractable hard top, Rear Spoiler, Electric Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, Electric Windows, Power Hood, CD Player, Radio

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317407
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Engine Size
    1796
The Warren Business Centre
Sevenoaks, Kent
United Kingdom

