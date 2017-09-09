Mercedes-Benz > SLK

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Electric retractable hard top, Rear Spoiler, Electric Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, Electric Windows, Power Hood, CD Player, Radio
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Electric retractable hard top, Rear Spoiler, Electric Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, Electric Windows, Power Hood, CD Player, Radio
The Warren Business Centre
Sevenoaks, Kent
United Kingdom
The best AMG Mercs are ever so slightly bonkers. For the first SLK55 the...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...