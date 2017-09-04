Mercedes-Benz > SLK

Climate Control Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Auto Lights, Start/Stop, Attention Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Tinted Glass, ABS, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Multiple Airbags, CD Player, AUX/USB 1 Owner, Full Black Leather, Sat Nav, Panoramic Glass Roof, AMG Bodystyling With 18 Inch AMG 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Electric Hydraulic Vario Roof, Full Mercedes Service History
Climate Control Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Auto Lights, Start/Stop, Attention Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Tinted Glass, ABS, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Multiple Airbags, CD Player, AUX/USB
The Green
Hastings, East Sussex
United Kingdom
The best AMG Mercs are ever so slightly bonkers. For the first SLK55 the...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...