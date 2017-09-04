loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SLK

£19,450
car description

Climate Control Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Auto Lights, Start/Stop, Attention Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Tinted Glass, ABS, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Multiple Airbags, CD Player, AUX/USB 1 Owner, Full Black Leather, Sat Nav, Panoramic Glass Roof, AMG Bodystyling With 18 Inch AMG 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Electric Hydraulic Vario Roof, Full Mercedes Service History

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310316
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    29000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
The Green
Hastings, East Sussex
United Kingdom

