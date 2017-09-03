loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SLK

£14,971
car description

Used condition, Franchise approved, Ask for a personalised video

Accessories

Folding Hardtop - All Year Round Fun!, Low Mileage, Leather Upholstery, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), 18" Alloys, Wind Deflector, Cruise Control, LED Daytime Running Lights, Auto On Headlights, Air Conditioning, Sports Suspension, Sport Seats, DAB Radio, CD Radio, USB and AUX, Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Electric Windows, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Leather Steering Wheel, First Aid Kit, Speed Limiter, Warranty Included, Video of vehicle available on request

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310127
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    45359 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
New Rd, Yeadon
Leeds,
United Kingdom

