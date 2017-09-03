Mercedes-Benz > SLK

car description

Stunning SLK in Lazulite Blue Metallic with a rare Two Tone Black & Cream Leather Interior. Specification of the car includes Wood & Leather Steering Wheel, Walnut Dashboard Inlays, with Walnut & Cream Gearknob, Original CD Player, Cruise Control, Wind Deflector, Brake Calipers in matching Blue, Chrome Grille, Upgraded Headlamps with LED bulbs, Original Ribbed Mercedes Floor Mats, ESP, ABS, SLK320 Badging, 2 Keys. Full Service History with stamped book and lots of invoices. Enthusiast owned vehicle which has been exceptionally well cared for. Will have a fresh MOT for its new owner. Runs and drives beautifully. Call us to discuss delivery anywhere in the UK on this car. Have a look at our testimonials on our website to read more about us and the services we can offer our clients. Video walk around of this car available. 'Like' our page on Facebook for stock updates. This vehicle is HPI Checked and supplied with 12 Months AA Roadside Assistance. WarrantyWise Warranties Available for 6,12,24 or 36 Months. UK Nationwide Delivery Available. Finance Available - We have a range of lenders for all circumstances - CHALLENGE US TO BEAT YOUR FINANCE QUOTES. Part Exchange Considered. View our website - WWW.GEORGEKINGSLEY.CO.UK - Prestige & Performance Specialist