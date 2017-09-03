loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz SLK

Compare this car
£14,490
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Obsidian black, Full sahara cream leather, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Air scarf, 18'' AMG alloy wheels, Full AMG body styling, Fully automatic power hood, DAB digital radio, Media interface, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, Climate control, 2 private owners from new, Only 54,000 miles, Full Mercedes Benz main dealer/specialist service history, 5 stamps in the service book, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310104
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    54000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
Email Dealer >>

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed