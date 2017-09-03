Mercedes-Benz > SLK

Obsidian black, Full sahara cream leather, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Air scarf, 18'' AMG alloy wheels, Full AMG body styling, Fully automatic power hood, DAB digital radio, Media interface, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, Climate control, 2 private owners from new, Only 54,000 miles, Full Mercedes Benz main dealer/specialist service history, 5 stamps in the service book, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom
