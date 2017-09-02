loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz SLK

Compare this car
£14,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Roadster Edition 125 ,Derivative:Edition 125 ,Variant: 200 BlueEFFICIENCY Edition 125 2dr Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 200 BlueEFFICIENCY Edition 125 2dr

Accessories

Attention assist, COMAND HDD Navigation with media interface, radio/CD/DVD/MP3, 7" screen, linguatronic voice control, 10GB music register, memory card slot, Cruise control, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), Speed limiter, Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket, DAB Digital radio, USB interface, 2 Electric windows, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Door sill plates with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Green tinted glass, LED daytime running lights, 3 spoke sports leather steering wheel, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Front head restraints, Multi function steering wheel, Sports pedals, Sports seats, ABS with Brake Assist, Brake pad warning light, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic parking brake, ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system, Roll over protection, Seatbelt pretensioners, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Space saver spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309854
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Registration no.
    UK02SUE
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    27000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2011
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
Email Dealer >>

Portsmouth Motor Park,Portsmouth,Airport Service Road
PO3 5FH,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed