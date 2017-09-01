loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SLK

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

2 Electric windows, AMG bodystyling, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Dark headlamp surround, Door sill plates with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Green tinted glass, LED daytime running lights, 3 spoke sports leather steering wheel, Active head restraints, AMG floormats, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Front centre armrest, Leather gear knob, Multi function steering wheel, Red top-stitching on steering wheel, door armrest and gearshift, Sports pedals, Sports seats, Steering wheel gearshift paddles

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309534
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
The Boulevard, City West Business Park
Leeds, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

