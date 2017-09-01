Variant name:Roadster Edition 125 ,Derivative:Edition 125 ,Variant: 200 BlueEFFICIENCY Edition 125 2dr Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 200 BlueEFFICIENCY Edition 125 2dr
Attention assist, COMAND HDD Navigation with media interface, radio/CD/DVD/MP3, 7" screen, linguatronic voice control, 10GB music register, memory card slot, Cruise control, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), Speed limiter, Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket, DAB Digital radio, USB interface, 2 Electric windows, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Door sill plates with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Green tinted glass, LED daytime running lights, 3 spoke sports leather steering wheel, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Front head restraints, Multi function steering wheel, Sports pedals, Sports seats, ABS with Brake Assist, Brake pad warning light, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic parking brake, ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system, Roll over protection, Seatbelt pretensioners, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Space saver spare wheel
Ashworth Road,Blackpool,
FY4 5LP,
United Kingdom
