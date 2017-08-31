loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz SLK

Compare this car
£17,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Roadster AMG Sport ,Derivative:AMG Sport ,Variant: 200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto

Accessories

Attention assist, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), Speed limiter, Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket, DAB Digital radio, Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot, USB interface, 2 Electric windows, AMG bodystyling, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Dark headlamp surround, Door sill plates with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Green tinted glass, LED daytime running lights, 3 spoke sports leather steering wheel, Active head restraints, AMG floormats, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Leather gear knob, Multi function steering wheel, Red top-stitching on steering wheel, door armrest and gearshift, Sports pedals, Sports seats, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, ABS with Brake Assist, Active pedestrian safety system, Adaptive brake system, Brake callipers with Mercedes-Benz lettering + perforated brake discs, Brake pad warning light, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic parking brake, ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system, Roll over protection, Seatbelt pretensioners, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, 18" AMG 5 spoke alloy wheels, Space saver spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309034
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Registration no.
    WG12FOV
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    38733 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2012
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
Email Dealer >>

George Curl Way,Southampton,Southampton International Airport
SO18 2RZ,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed