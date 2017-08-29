loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz SLK

Compare this car
£17,489
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:SLK350 BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT ED125 ,Derivative:R172 ,Variant: 3.5 SLK350 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport Edition 125 Convertible 2dr Petrol 7G-Tronic Plus (167 g/km, 305 bhp)

Accessories

Red, Upgrades - Airscarf - Neck Level Heating, Heated Front Seats, 3 owners, Full service history, Standard Features - DAB Digital Radio Tuner, COMAND Online System, Hard Disk Drive Navigation System, 3 - Spoke Steering Wheel - in Nappa Leather, Upholstery Leather with Contrast Top Stitching, LED Daytime Running Lights, Linguatronic Voice Control, Air Conditioning - Automatic, Steering Wheel Gear Shift Paddles, 18' AMG Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 - Spoke Design with (Front 225/40 Tyres and Rear 245/35 Tyres) and Locking Wheel Bolts, Sports Steering Wheel - Flattened Bottom Section. 2 seats, ASK ABOUT OUR FINANCING OPTIONS, £17,489

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308590
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    HJ61UJC
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    37000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2011
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.5
Email Dealer >>

573 Wallisdown Road,Poole,
BH12 5BA,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed