Mercedes-Benz > SLK

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Retractable Headrests, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Side Air Bags, Factory Hard Top, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Front Windows, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, Stereo, 16'' Alloys, Full service history
Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Retractable Headrests, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Side Air Bags, Factory Hard Top, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Front Windows, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, Stereo, 16'' Alloys, Full service history
Glovers Garage
Witham, Essex
United Kingdom
The best AMG Mercs are ever so slightly bonkers. For the first SLK55 the...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...