Mercedes-Benz SLK

£2,395
Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Retractable Headrests, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Side Air Bags, Factory Hard Top, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Front Windows, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, Stereo, 16'' Alloys, Full service history

  • Ad ID
    308442
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    107000 mi
  • Owners
    6
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2295
Glovers Garage
Witham, Essex
United Kingdom

