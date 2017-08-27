Mercedes-Benz > SLK

car description

Variant name:SLK200 KOMPRESSOR ,Derivative:R171 (FL) ,Variant: SLK200 Kompressor Auto Convertible Electric Hard Top Sat Nav Bluetooth Full Leather Heated Seats Parktronic Just 1 Lady Owner Only 39,000 Miles Full Mercedes Service History 7 Stamps Over 5,000 Pounds of Extras 59-Reg Metallic Palladium Silver, Electric Hard Top, Full Red Leather Interior, Mercedes COMAND Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, PTS Parktronic Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Multi CD, 4BG HDD Music Register, DVD Video, Media Interface and AUX/USB/iPod Connection, Air Conditioning, 2-zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows/Mirrors, Power Steering, ABS, ESP Traction Control, Front And Side Airbags, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Rain Sensing Wipers, Centre Armrest, Auto Headlights, Front Fogs, 16in Mercedes Alloys, Remote Mercedes Alarm, Just 1 Lady Owner, Only 39,000 Miles, Full Mercedes Service History, 7 Stamps in Service Book, Costs nearly £34,000 New and Has Over £5,000 of Extras, Can Achieve Over 48 MPG and Costs Just £280 Per Year To Tax, Low Road Tax. Not Subject to T Charge. Alternative to SLK230 SLK250 SLK280 SL350 SL55 AMG Sport. Every Vehicle is Subjected To a Rigorous RAC Approved 82 Point Buysure Inspection and is supplied Fully Serviced With a RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty, 1 Years MOT, 12 Months RAC Roadside Assistance including home start and HPI Checked, 4 Years RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty Available, Over 200 Cars in Stock, Finance Available, No Deposit Required, Part Exchange Available. McCarthy Cars Are RAC Approved and Highly Recommended By Them, Have Complete Peace Of Mind With The McCarthy Cars and RAC Buysure Programme. Available extras include Privacy Glass, Bluetooth, Sat Nav, DAB Radio, Front and Rear PDC Parking Aids, Leather Interiors and Heated Seats. McCarthy Cars are a Multi Award Winning Car Dealership and Most Loved Business in Croydon. Find Us On Facebook, You Tube and Twitter @mccarthycarsuk. McCarthy Cars, A Family Run Business Established Over 40 Years Ago, Open 7 Days a Week. CR0 3RG, 02086888086 / 07966248547 www.mccarthycars.co.uk sales@mccarthycars.co.uk