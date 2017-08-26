Mercedes-Benz > SLK

Diamond white metallic, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Full black leather, Wide screen SAT NAV (Becker), Driver and passenger heated seats, Air scarf, Parktronic front and rear, 6 disc multi play CD, Bluetooth, Full AMG body styling, 18'' AMG alloy wheels, Fully automatic power hood, Wind deflector, Climate control, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, One lady owner from new, Only 10,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 4 stamps in the service book, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom
