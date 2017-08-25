car description

Panoramic Sunroof, Crystal Grey Leather, Sat Nav prep, Parking Sensors, Sports Seats, Power Folding Mirrors, AMG Styling Package, AMG Sports Package, Sports Suspension, 7 speed Auto, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, DAB Tuner, 6 cd Changer, Auto Lighting, LED Running Lights, Cruise Control, Metallic Paintwork, 18'' Alloys, Full service history We are delighted to offer for sale this stunning Mercedes Benz SLK 250 CDi AMG Sport BlueEfficiency Roadster 7 speed Automatic finished in a truly fabulous colour combination of Cavansite Blue metallic with Crystal Grey leather upholstery. This particular SLK really is a stunning example having covered just 21,000 miles from new and was originally registered as a Mercedes demonstrator followed by one private owner and benefits from having full service history, totalling four service visits carried out at 11k, 16k, 19k and 21k. Fabulous specification with many additional factory options: Panoramic vario glass sunroof, front and rear park distance control, power folding mirrors, Crystal Grey leather upholstery with detailed black stitching, Becker Map Pilot Satellite Navigation preparation, Mirror Package, auto dimming rear view mirror, Audio 20 stereo system with integrated 6 cd changer, DAB digital radio, USB storage and Bluetooth audio. AMG Styling Package, AMG Sports Package, Sports Suspension, 18 inch AMG alloy wheels, LED running lights, Bluetooth telephone, 3 spoke Sports multi function leather steering wheel with paddle shift controls, Eco start stop function, 7G-Tronic Plus 7 speed Automatic gearbox with Economy, Sport, tiptronic and paddle shift options. Auto lights, cruise control, tyre pressure loss warning system, Pedestrian Protection, automatic child seat recognition, multi function display, 2x keys and a full book pack. A cherished example, viewing is highly rec