Mercedes-Benz > SLK

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Full Leather, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Electric retractable hard top, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Hood, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Due In Soon, 18'' Alloys, Full service history A stunning example of the range topping AMG Sport SLK. This car has a huge specification including Electric Folding Hard Top, Satellite Navigation, Telephone, Full Leather and much more. Fantastic value at this price, don't miss out...
61-65 Rounceval Street
Chipping Sodbury, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom
