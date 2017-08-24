Mercedes-Benz > SLK

car description

Full Service History, HPI CHECKED, New Service Included, Neck Scarf, Heated Seats, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Hood, CD Player, MP3 Player, Xenon Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Full main dealer service history Bexley Car Sales are pleased to offer this pristine condition, great spec SLK300 7G-Tronic with only 58,000 miles, one previous owner and full Mercedes service history including a new service. MOT April. A truly stunning vehicle, ready to drive away. Finance available. Please call 8am-9pm. All vehicles are fully HPI checked and we are AA approved.Spec includes....Full Leather Heated Seats, Neck Scarf, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Xenon Led Running Lights, AUX/USB, Electric Roof, Paddle Shift, Auto Lights, Air-Conditioning, Sport And Comfort Mode, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Pirelli Tyres, Power Folding Mirrors, Tinted Glass, Computer, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Anti-Lock Brakes, Immobiliser, Height adjustable drivers seat, Remote central locking, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Front Fog Lights, PLEASE CALL 8AM - 9PM TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. Bexley Car Sales is a family owned business based in Bexley Kent, All of our vehicles are fully HPI checked and have guaranteed mileage. Please read our reviews on Google and our website, We accept all major debit and credit cards, To view a vehicle please call the sales team on 0208 2981696 or 07917644514. Open 8am till 9pm. 2 seats, Silver, £10,450 p/x welcome