loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz SLK

Compare this car
£20,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Fire opal red, ONLY 1,696 MILES from new (not a misprint this is genuine mileage), Mercedes Benz + 2 lady owners from new, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 3 stamps in the service book, Just had a major B type service including spark plugs (Mercedes Benz Canterbury), Full crystal grey leather with red seat belts, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Air scarf, Memory package including driver and passenger fully electric seats both with memory, Full AMG body styling, 18'' AMG alloy wheels, Fully automatic power hood, DAB digital radio, Traffic sign recognition, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306742
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    1696 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3498
Email Dealer >>

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed