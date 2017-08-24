Mercedes-Benz > SLK

car description

Fire opal red, ONLY 1,696 MILES from new (not a misprint this is genuine mileage), Mercedes Benz + 2 lady owners from new, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 3 stamps in the service book, Just had a major B type service including spark plugs (Mercedes Benz Canterbury), Full crystal grey leather with red seat belts, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Air scarf, Memory package including driver and passenger fully electric seats both with memory, Full AMG body styling, 18'' AMG alloy wheels, Fully automatic power hood, DAB digital radio, Traffic sign recognition, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT