Mercedes-Benz SLK

£18,490
car description

Hyacinth red metallic, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Full sahara cream leather, Wide screen SAT NAV (Becker), Driver and passenger heated seats, Air scarf, 6 disc multi play CD, Bluetooth, Ipod connection, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, Wind deflector, Fully automatic power hood, One private owner from new, Only 35,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 3 stamps in the service book, Just been serviced at Mercedes Benz Canterbury, 2 keys,1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306319
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    35000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

