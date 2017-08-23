Mercedes-Benz > SLK

Hyacinth red metallic, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Full sahara cream leather, Wide screen SAT NAV (Becker), Driver and passenger heated seats, Air scarf, 6 disc multi play CD, Bluetooth, Ipod connection, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, Wind deflector, Fully automatic power hood, One private owner from new, Only 35,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 3 stamps in the service book, Just been serviced at Mercedes Benz Canterbury, 2 keys,1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom
The best AMG Mercs are ever so slightly bonkers. For the first SLK55 the...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...