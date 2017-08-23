loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SLK

£18,850
Variant name:Diesel Roadster ,Variant: 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY 2dr Tip Auto Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY 2dr Tip Auto

Attention assist, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), Speed limiter, Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket, DAB Digital radio, Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot, USB interface, 2 Electric windows, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Door sill plates with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Green tinted glass, LED daytime running lights, Active head restraints, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Front centre armrest, Multi function steering wheel, Sports pedals, Sports seats, ABS with Brake Assist, Active pedestrian safety system, Adaptive brake system, Brake pad warning light, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic parking brake, ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system, Roll over protection, Seatbelt pretensioners, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Diesel particulate filter, Space saver spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306293
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Registration no.
    HY14EVR
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    19102 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.1
Bognor Road [A259],Chichester,Near Colworth
PO20 2BJ,
United Kingdom

