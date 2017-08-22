loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SLK

£13,750
car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Electric Windows, Alarm, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Body, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Metallic Paintwork, Electric retractable hard top, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Finance Available, Part Exchange Available, Supplied with Warranty

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306086
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    21271 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2996
18 High Street
Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

