Mercedes-Benz > SLK

Variant name:SLK280 ,Derivative:R171 (FL) ,Variant: SLK280
Cruise control + speed limiter,Outside temperature gauge,Remote boot release,Service indicator (ASSYST),Trip computer,2 Electric windows,Aerial on rear wing,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour bumpers,Chrome exhaust tailpipes,Door sill plates with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Electro hydraulic vario roof,Fog lights with chrome surround,Green tinted glass,Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor,Front head restraints,Sports seats,ABS with Brake Assist,Brake pad warning light,Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR),Roll over protection,Seatbelt pretensioners,Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,Space saver spare wheel
481-489 Hall Road,Norwich,
NR4 6ET,
United Kingdom
