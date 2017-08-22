loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SLK

£9,990
car description

Variant name:SLK280 ,Derivative:R171 (FL) ,Variant: SLK280

Accessories

Cruise control + speed limiter,Outside temperature gauge,Remote boot release,Service indicator (ASSYST),Trip computer,2 Electric windows,Aerial on rear wing,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour bumpers,Chrome exhaust tailpipes,Door sill plates with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Electro hydraulic vario roof,Fog lights with chrome surround,Green tinted glass,Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor,Front head restraints,Sports seats,ABS with Brake Assist,Brake pad warning light,Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR),Roll over protection,Seatbelt pretensioners,Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,Space saver spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306055
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    NA09LLJ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    39794 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2009
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
481-489 Hall Road,Norwich,
NR4 6ET,
United Kingdom

