Mercedes-Benz SLK

£11,995
Variant name:SLK 200K 2dr Tip Auto ,Derivative:SLK200 KOMPRESSOR ,Variant: SLK200 KOMPRESSOR

Cruise control + speed limiter,Outside temperature gauge,Remote boot release,Service indicator (Active Service System),Trip computer,Auxiliary input socket,2 Electric windows,Aerial on rear wing,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour bumpers,Chrome exhaust tailpipes,Door sill plates with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Electro hydraulic vario roof,Fog lights with chrome surround,Green tinted glass,Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor,Front head restraints,Sports seats,Anti lock brake system with Brake Assist,Brake pad warning light,Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic Stability Program with Acceleration skid control (ASR),Roll over protection,Seatbelt pretensioners,Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,Avus silver interior trim,Space saver spare wheel

  • Ad ID
    305749
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    CT60ZKX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    33015 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2010
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
Cobridge Road,Stoke,
ST1 5JP,
United Kingdom

