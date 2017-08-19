Variant name:Roadster ,Variant: 200 BlueEFFICIENCY 2dr Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 200 BlueEFFICIENCY 2dr
Attention assist, Cruise control, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), Speed limiter, Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket, DAB Digital radio, Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot, USB interface, 2 Electric windows, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Door sill plates with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Green tinted glass, LED daytime running lights, 3 spoke sports leather steering wheel, Active head restraints, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Multi function steering wheel, Sports pedals, Sports seats, ABS with Brake Assist, Active pedestrian safety system, Adaptive brake system, Brake pad warning light, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic parking brake, ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system, Roll over protection, Seatbelt pretensioners, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Space saver spare wheel
Bognor Road [A259],Chichester,Near Colworth
PO20 2BJ,
United Kingdom
The best AMG Mercs are ever so slightly bonkers. For the first SLK55 the...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...