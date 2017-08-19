loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SLK

£3,295
car description

Variant name:SLK230 Coupe Convertible ,Variant: SLK230 Coupe Convertible 2.3K 197 Tp5 Service History, New Mot Included, New Service Included, 3 Months Warranty Included, Hpi Clear, AA History Check and also 12 Months Free Breakdown Cover.

Accessories

Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Door Mirrors, Leather Upholstery, Remote Central Locking, Service History, New Mot Included, New Service Included, 3 Months Warranty Included, Hpi Clear, AA History Check and also 12 Months Free Breakdown Cover.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305511
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Registration no.
    W727BOT
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2000
  • Mileage
    71125 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2000
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.3
423 Sutton Road,Maidstone,
ME15 8RA,
United Kingdom

