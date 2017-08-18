loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz SLK

Compare this car
£16,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Satellite Navigation Command , Panoramic Retractable Hard Top, Heated Seats, Airscarf's, Front and Rear Parking Sensors , Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, CD Player, DAB digital radio, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, Aux Port, USB, iPod Connectivity, Sports Seats, SD Card Reader , Day Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Attention Assist, Speed Limit Assist , Voice Command , Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Computer, Traction Control, Eco Mode, 17'' Alloys, Full service history

Accessories

Satellite Navigation Command , Panoramic Retractable Hard Top, Heated Seats, Airscarf's, Front and Rear Parking Sensors , Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, CD Player, DAB digital radio, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, Aux Port, USB, iPod Connectivity, Sports Seats, SD Card Reader , Day Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Attention Assist, Speed Limit Assist , Voice Command , Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Computer, Traction Control, Eco Mode, 17'' Alloys, Full service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305298
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    21000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
Email Dealer >>

1 Warsash Road
Southampton, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed