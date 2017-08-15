loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz SLK

Compare this car
£10,499
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Roadster ,Variant: Kompressor Auto Great mileage on age and a lovely service history. Iridium silver metallic paint, full black leather seats, Bluetooth connection, rear parking sensors & 5 spoke alloys. (Price is £10499, pictures used from previous sale)

Accessories

Cruise control + speed limiter, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket, 2 Electric windows, Aerial on rear wing, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Door sill plates with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Fog lights with chrome surround, Green tinted glass, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Front head restraints, Sports seats, ABS with Brake Assist, Brake pad warning light, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Roll over protection, Seatbelt pretensioners, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Avus silver interior trim, Space saver spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304270
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    EN10GJJ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    55897 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2010
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
Email Dealer >>

79 High Street,Pershore,
WR10 1EX,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed