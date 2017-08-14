loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SLK

£7,950
car description

Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Radio, CD Player, Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alloy wheels

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304143
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    23000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
137 Newton Road
Torquay, Devon
United Kingdom

