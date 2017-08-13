car description

Exclusive Quilted Leather, Airscarf, Parktronic Parking Guidance, Sat Nav prep, Glass Roof, Heated Seats, AMG Styling Package, AMG Sports Package, Sports Suspension, 7 speed Auto, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, DAB Tuner, 6 cd Changer, Auto Lighting, LED Running Lights, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, 18'' Alloys, Main dealer service history We are delighted to offer for sale this stunning 2014 64 reg Mercedes Benz SLK 250 CDi AMG Sport BlueEfficiency Roadster 7 speed Auto finished in a truly fabulous colour combination of Polar White with Exclusive two tone quilted leather upholstery. One of only a handful of SLKs available in the UK with Exclusive quilted leather upholstery the photographs of this vehicle really dont capture the beauty of the interior, viewing is without a doubt highly recommended. This particular SLK really is a stunning example with just one previous owner from new alongside MB service history and benefits from having a fabulous specification, which includes: Exclusive two tone quilted and perforated bespoke black and white leather upholstery with detailed red stitching, AirScarf neck level heating, front and rear Parktronic parking guidance, multi stage heated seats, Becker Map Pilot Satellite Navigation preparation, vario glass roof, Audio 20 stereo system with integrated 6 cd changer, DAB digital radio tuner, USB storage and Bluetooth audio. AMG Styling Package, AMG Sports Package, Sports Suspension, 18 inch AMG 5 spoke design alloy wheels, LED running lights, Bluetooth telephone, 3 spoke Sports multi function leather steering wheel with paddle shift controls, Eco start stop function, 7G-Tronic Plus 7 speed Automatic gearbox with Economy, Sport, tiptronic and paddle shift options. Auto lights, cruise control, red seat belts, 2x keys and a full book pack. A fabulous example finished in a un