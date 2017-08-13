loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz SLK

Compare this car
£9,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Calcite white, Full black leather, Sport pack including 18'' alloy wheels, Red seat belts with red stitching, Driver and passenger heated seats, Air scarf, Parktronic front and rear, Bluetooth phone prep, 6 disc multi play CD, Fully automatic power hood, Wind deflector, Cruise control, Climate control, Mercedes Benz + 2 lady owners from new, Only 60,000 miles, Full service history, 8 stamps in the service book, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    303966
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    60000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2996
Email Dealer >>

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed