Mercedes-Benz > SLK

Calcite white, Full black leather, Sport pack including 18'' alloy wheels, Red seat belts with red stitching, Driver and passenger heated seats, Air scarf, Parktronic front and rear, Bluetooth phone prep, 6 disc multi play CD, Fully automatic power hood, Wind deflector, Cruise control, Climate control, Mercedes Benz + 2 lady owners from new, Only 60,000 miles, Full service history, 8 stamps in the service book, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom
