Mercedes-Benz > SLK

Obsidian black, Full black leather, NEW SHAPE AMG SPORT MODEL, Sports seats with red seat belts and red stitching, Full AMG body styling, 18'' AMG alloy wheels, Driver and passenger heated seats, Air scarf, 6 disc multi play CD, Bluetooth, Fully automatic black power hood, Climate control, 3 owners from new, 66,000 miles, Full service history, 4 stamps in the service book, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom
