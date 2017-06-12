loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SLK

£21,450
car description

Variant name:SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT ,Derivative:SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT ,Variant: SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto

Accessories

Attention assist,Outside temperature gauge,Remote boot release,Service indicator (Active Service System),Speed limiter,Trip computer,DAB Digital radio,Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot,USB interface,2 Electric windows,AMG bodystyling,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour bumpers,Chrome exhaust tailpipes,Dark headlamp surround,Door sill plates with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Electro hydraulic vario roof,Green tinted glass,LED daytime running lights,3 spoke sports leather steering wheel,Active head restraints,AMG floormats,Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor,Front centre armrest,Leather gear knob,Lockable glovebox,Multi function steering wheel,Red top-stitching on steering wheel; door armrest and gearshift,Sports pedals,Sports seats,Steering wheel gearshift paddles,Active pedestrian safety system,Adaptive brake system,Anti lock brake system with Brake Assist,Brake callipers with Mercedes-Benz lettering + perforated brake discs,Brake pad warning light,Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Program with Acceleration skid control (ASR),Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system,Roll over protection,Seatbelt pretensioners,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Diesel particulate filter,18" AMG 5 spoke alloy wheels,Tyre sealant kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283195
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    LJ15WCW
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    10068 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.1
Bircholt Road,Maidstone,Parkwood
ME15 9YN,
United Kingdom

