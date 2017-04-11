loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SLK

£3,795
car description

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Full Leather, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Multiple Airbags, Central Locking, Radio, Stereo, CD Player, Full service history FULL SERVICE HISTORY, TWO PREVIOUS OWNERS, NEW MOT INCLUDED, NEW SERVICE INCLUDED, 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED, EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE, HPI CLEAR, THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A AA HISTORY CHECK AND ALSO 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258328
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    79488 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2295
423 Sutton Road

United Kingdom

