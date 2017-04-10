loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-benz Slk

£13,400
car description

Multi function steering wheel, ABS, Immobiliser, Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Roof Rails, Sports Seats, Rear Headrests, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Alloy wheels Visit www.bigmotoringworld.co.uk where you can see more photos, enhanced specification, Service history, Log book and the HPI certificate on our web site. For a no obligation test drive, finance quote or part-exchange valuation call us today. This car has been inspected by trained technicians and passed a multi-point inspection. For a hassle, haggle free buying experience and drive away the same day visit Big Motoring World today.Award winning Big Motoring World stocks up to 2,000 BMW, Mercedes, Audi and VW cars.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258151
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Mileage
    33056 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
Buckmore Park Maidstone Rd
Chatham, Kent
United Kingdom

